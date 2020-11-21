MORE than 1,000 new coronavirus cases have been recorded across Wales, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.
There were 1,016 new cases reported nationwide, 234 of which were recorded in Gwent.
Blaenau Gwent, the worst affected area in Wales based on the rolling seven-day figure for cases per 100,000 population, saw a rise of 44 new cases.
There were 89 new cases in Caerphilly, 59 in Newport, 22 in Torfaen and 20 in Monmouthshire.
The largest increases in new cases were in Rhondda Cynon Taf, with 119 new cases, and Swansea, with 114 new cases.
The rolling seven-day figure for cases per 100,000 population in almost every local authority in Gwent is now over 200 - with Blaenau Gwent (396.5), Caerphilly (240.2), Newport (213.3) and Torfaen (201.1) among the highest affected areas in Wales.
Only Merthyr Tydfil (250.3), Rhondda Cynon Taf (246.6), Swansea (241.7) and Neath Port Talbot (258.9) also have a rolling weekly figure of over 200.
A further four people with coronavirus have died in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, taking the total to 429.
Across Wales, 28 people have lost their lives in the 24 hours covered by the latest Public Health Wales figures.
