A CREMATORIUM in Gwent will broadcast an online service this Christmas for people to remember their loved ones while protecting themselves from coronavirus.
Langstone Vale Crematorium, east of Newport, will webcast a one-hour Christmas Carol and Remembrance Service on Thursday, December 17, at 7pm.
"Christmas is likely to be different for most people this year," site manager Heather Hughes said. "And with so many other seasonal events being cancelled...we wanted to ensure we could still offer a way for people to join in a festive activity and to remember their loved ones at this time of year."
The crematorium usually hosts a Christmas service for people to attend in person, but this year's service will be held virtually.
A link to the service will be posted to the Langstone Vale Crematorium website (www.langstonevalecrematorium.co.uk) on December 17.
Anyone not able to follow along live can later view the service on-demand.
There is no need to register in advance in order to view the service, and no tickets are required.