Lola-Grace Hill was born seven days early on September 22 at Nevil Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 5lb 3oz. Her parents are Charlotte Wilkins and Daniel Hill, of Ebbw Vale, and her big sister is Cherry-Rose Hill.

Jac Fitzpatrick arrived on July 6 following an emergency Caesarian section at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lbs 1oz. His parents are Nikita Phillips and Stephen Fitzpatrick, of Senghenydd. His big sister is three-year-old Layla.

This is River Julie Grace Kent-Hathway, who was born on October 27 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lb 3oz. Her parents are Joseph Hathway and Jessica Kent, of Duffryn, Newport, and her siblings are Carter (eight) and Wynter (three).

Welcome to Theo Joseph Grant, who arrived on his due date of September 25 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport weighing 7lb 9oz. He is the first child of Rebecca Gray and Joseph Grant, of Newport.

Aurelia Beau Di Franco was born on October 5 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 8lbs 6oz. She is the first child of Anthony Di Franco and Paige Griffiths, of Newport.

Ava-Mae was born on May 29 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lb 11oz. She is the first child of Claire Harris and Ashley Jones, of Newport, and also the first grandchild in the family.

Ellis Morgan Dacey was born at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, on August 11 weighing 8lb 5oz. Ellis is the first child of Martyn and Lindsey Dacey, of Newport.

April-Rose, pictured here aged seven months, was born right at the beginning of lockdown on March 29 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 9lb 4oz. She is the first child of Elise Davies and Connor Williams, of Newport.

Oscar James Williams was born in the middle of Storm Dennis on February 10 at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 6lb 15oz. His is the first child of Katie Carr and Nathan Williams, of Cwmbran.