A TEMPORARY Covid-19 testing unit is being opened in Rhymney, Caerphilly county borough today.
Located at the former Aldi carpark site on Old Brewery lane, the mobile test facility will provide a morning walk up testing service to Caerphilly county borough residents between 9am and 12.30pm.
However, this will be by appointment only.
The testing centre in the Bargoed Library car park will remain open for afternoon tests, with a revised time opening time of 2pm-4pm.
If you have symptoms of Coronavirus - a new continuous cough, high temperature or loss of taste and/or smell - call 0300 30 31 222 to book a test. Remember these symptoms can be very mild.
READ MORE:
Morning Walk Up Tests (Booking Required)
Rhymney – Former Aldi Carpark site, Old Brewery Lane, NP22 5HT
Operating Hours: 9am-12.30pm
Operational dates: November 24-30
Afternoon Walk Up Tests (Booking Required)
Bargoed Library Car Park, Hanbury Road, CF81 8QR
Operating Hours: 2pm - 4pm
Operational dates: November 24-30
• The test takes five minutes
• Only for residents of Caerphilly. Bring ID and proof of address.
• Please wear a face covering on the way to and from your test
• Please do not use public transport
• Do not visit any shops or other places on the way to or from your test
• Please remember, if you have symptoms of Coronavirus, you and your whole household must self-isolate at home until you receive your test results.
For people who live outside the Caerphilly area, there are other testing facilities available in Gwent. Call 0300 30 31 222 between 8am - 6pm to book.
You can also have a test posted to your home.
Apply online at gov.wales or phone 119.