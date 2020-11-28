HOW do you fancy living in a real piece of South Wales industrial history?

This two-bedroom Grade II-listed cottage on Forge Row, Cwmavon, near Pontypool, dates from 1804 and is one of the best surviving terraced cottages of industrial housing in the South Wales Valleys and possibly the UK, according to the agents selling it, Sage and Co Property Agents, Cwmbran.

This cottage is packed with character and is on the market for £225,000.

MORE NEWS:

Situated approximately two miles south of Blaenavon at the entrance to a world heritage site, Forge Row occupies a slightly elevated position from which the properties enjoy open westerly views over the Valley and on to the hillside beyond.

They stand in a picturesque wooded river valley with some outstanding scenery which is a designated conservation area.

Forge Row is a few miles from Brecon Beacons National Park boundary and has good access to The Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal and Llandegfedd Reservoir.

Forge Row was built in 1804 to accommodate workers at the Varteg Forge which was originally located on the opposite side of the valley.

It is an exceptional example of housing built at the time of the of the first large scale industrial development of South Wales.

Apart from 'Stack Square' in Blaenavon, it is now the only surviving example of housing from the first phase of the Industrial Revolution in Gwent.

This importance being emphasised by their Grade II-listed status on the national list of important historic buildings in 1973.

The Varteg Forge was closed in 1840 and most of the properties in Forge Row became vacant. By the early 1980s the Row had fallen into disrepair and were very close to being demolished but they were rescued and restored by The British Buildings Preservation Trust.

This little row of iron workers cottages form a very important part of historic buildings conservation in Wales.

The entrance hall is 4.36m by 2.06m and has a feature tiled floor, a timber spiral staircase to first floor, and a beamed ceiling.

The lounge is 5.74m by 4.43m and again has a feature tiled stone floor. There is a Depp stone fireplace housing a multi-fuel burning stove, a beamed ceiling, a window seat and another spiral staircase to first floor.

The dining room is 3.28m by 2.86m and the kitchen/breakfast room has a range of wall and base units with work surface over, electric cooker point electric cooker hood, a recess housing a Rayburn Range which is not working. There is also a rear lobby and a downstairs cloakroom.

The two bedrooms are on the first floor along with the bathroom.

At the front of the property is a cottage garden enjoying views over the valley and at the back is a tiered rear natural cottage garden complete with a patio seating area and a greenhouse.

This property is on the market with Sage and Co Property Agents, Cwmbran. For more details contact 01633 838888.

Hours or services may differ during this time. Some agents offer online viewing.