AN AFFORDABLE housing development close to Caerphilly town centre has been completed.

Housing association United Welsh – working in partnership with Caerphilly council and contractor M&J Cosgrove Construction – has developed land at Heol Bro Wen, located off Pontygwindy Road, to build new homes for people in need of affordable housing in the county borough.

The 11 new homes at the Caerphilly Glade development include eight one-bedroom apartments and three two-bedroom houses, providing options for people to downsize, move to a larger family home or start their first tenancy.

Pictured Left To Right: United Welsh project manger Barry Leavy with Cllr James Pritchard

Cllr James Pritchard, who represents the Morgan Jones ward, recently visited the new development.

“Having visited the site, I was impressed by the new builds, which offer spacious rooms and a comfortable living environment,” he said.

“More affordable housing needs to be built in Caerphilly.

The Caerphilly Glade development

“Not everybody can afford market-priced housing. I would like to thank United Welsh for working closely with me throughout the construction phase.”

Lynn Morgan, director of development for United Welsh said the homes benefit from “excellent transport links and a variety of local amenities”.

“We hope the people moving in will enjoy everything the community has to offer, as well as their new homes,” he said.

The Caerphilly Glade development

The development has contributed towards United Welsh’s plans to build at least 1,300 homes in the next five years.

Cllr Lisa Phipps, cabinet member for housing and property at Caerphilly council, said: “We’re delighted to work in partnership with United Welsh to deliver high quality homes that help meet the demand for affordable housing in the county borough, such as the Caerphilly Glade development.

“As well as providing much needed homes, this partnership is also helping to deliver much wider benefits for local people; including jobs and training opportunities.”