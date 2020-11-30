A DOG was found dead – apparently shot in the head – at a rural lake in Blaenau Gwent on Sunday.
The RSPCA said the shocking discovery had been made by a member of the public, at a lake close to the Tafarn Ty Uchaf pub in Trefil, near Tredegar.
The dog was partially submerged in the water of the lake, and a wound was visible on its head.
Subsequent X-rays proved the dog had been shot, the RSPCA said. The charity has now appealed for information.
“This poor pit-bull type dog has been shot in the head – which is very concerning and gruesome to see," RSPCA inspector Simon Evans said.
“He hadn’t been in the water long – so he may have been placed there on or around Sunday (November 29)."
Mr Evans said there were apparently no other signs of injury to the dog.
He said the dog was not microchipped, meaning the RSPCA is unable to trace its owner.
The animal protection charity thanked the member of the public who reported the incident, and is now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
“If anyone has any information about this dog, please contact the RSPCA’s cruelty line, in complete confidence, on 0300 1234 999," Mr Evans said.