ONE street in Gwent boasts the fastest broadband speed in Wales, a new study has shown.

Mary Street, in Trethomas, Caerphilly, has the fastest download speed in the country.

The survey, conducted by USwitch, revealed the ten fastest and ten slowest streets for broadband in Wales.

Mary Street, in Trethomas, Caerphilly, ranked top on average download speed, with a speed of megabytes per second (Mbps).

That is 252 times faster than the slowest street in Wales, Pennant, in Llanbrynmair, Montgomeryshire.

It would take the unfortunate residents of Pennant close to 17 hours to download a two-hour HD film and at least six hours to download a 45-minute HD TV show.

Parc Bevin, in Crospenmaen, had the second fastest average download speed, with 164.65 Mbps.

While at the other ends of the scale, Llansoar, in Caerleon, has the seventh slowest broadband in Wales.

The average download speed in the road is just 5.68 Mbps.

Ernest Doku, broadband expert at Uswitch.com, says: “The digital divide that runs through Britain has grown dramatically in the last year, with the fastest street’s broadband more than 5,000 times quicker than the slowest.

“It’s interesting to see that the North claims the fastest street this year, while the slowest street is in the South East, showing that the speed of your connection has nothing to do with where you live.

“It’s great that more of us are enjoying ultrafast broadband, but we don’t want to see large swathes of the country left behind on shoddy connections that aren’t suitable for modern life.

“With millions of us working from home and watching more streaming TV at the moment, a good broadband connection is more important than ever.

“One of the biggest obstacles stopping people from getting faster downloads speeds is the lack of awareness regarding superfast and ultrafast broadband.

“For example, some people on the UK’s fastest street, Dale Lane, enjoy speeds above 900Mbps, while others only get 5.5Mbps.

“And of the ten slowest streets, seven could have access to faster broadband, so we urge residents there — and anyone else unhappy with their broadband speeds — to do a quick check online to see what speeds they could be getting.”