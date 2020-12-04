PATIENTS across Gwent are being asked for their views on pharmacy services as part of a major review being carried out by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

Known as a pharmaceutical needs assessment, the review is looking at issues such as what services are provided by existing pharmacies, where pharmacies are located, during what times do they provide their services, and whether they are meeting the needs of the people who live in the areas they serve.

The process also seeks to look ahead five to six years, to consider whether there are enough pharmacies to serve communities, whether they are in the right places, and whether they are providing the services people need.

This part of the process also takes into account whether more homes are being built, or are planned, in different parts of Gwent.

The review also looks at the dispensing services provided by some GP practices in rural areas, which enable family doctors to provide prescribed medicines to their patients, instead of giving them a prescription that they then have to take to a pharmacy.

The health board is inviting people to give their views through an anonymous questionnaire, with information being fed into the review, which covers Newport, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and Monmouthshire.

Information provided will be valuable in helping to identify if there are any gaps in pharmacy provision, either in terms of whether a pharmacy is needed in a particular area, or whether those already there need to provide more services.

To take part, visit https://abuhb.nhs.wales/news/news/pharmacy-your-views/ and click on the link to the questionnaire.

Anyone needing more information about the questionnaire, or anyone with questions on how to complete it, may email Samantha.Bright2@wales.nhs.uk putting 'PNA questionnaire' in the subject header, or telephone 01495 241260 - the number for the health board's community pharmacy team.