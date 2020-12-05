WE WERE intrigued to see these pictures of Llanwern House, which were posted in the Facebook group Pictures and Memories of Newport by Ian Agland, of Newport.

Many people in the city may never have heard of Llanwern House, which was demolished in the 1950s.

Llanwern House. Picture shared by Ian Agland

Llanwern House. Picture shared by Ian Agland

MORE NEWS:

It had been the home to Lord Rhondda of Llanwern, David Alfred Thomas, who took on its lease in 1887, the year before he was elected to Parliament as MP for Merthyr Tydfil. He went to become the minister of food during the First World War and served under David Lloyd George when he was prime minister.

The house, which dated from 1760, was on a hill overlooking the village of Llanwern.

The gates of Llanwern House. Picture shared by Ian Agland

The sale notice of Llanwern House. Picture shared by Ian Agland

Lord Rhondda of Llanwern eventually bought the property in 1900 and went on to buy nearby Pencoed estate shortly before his death in 1918, reputedly making him the largest landowner in Monmouthshire after Lord Tredegar.

The site of the house is now Llanwern Park and Garden.

David Alfred Thomas was the father of Margaret Haig Thomas, who was born in London in 1883.

Margaret Haig Thomas was raised at Llanwern House.

Lady Rhondda

She is better known as Newport's hometown heroine Lady Rhondda.

She was a suffragette who was jailed for attempting to blow up a post box in Risca Road, Newport, as part of the campaign to give women the vote in the early 20th century. Today the site is marked with a blue plaque.

The Argus is backing a campaign to get a statue of Lady Rhondda built in Newport. Read more here.