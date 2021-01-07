During the latest latest lockdown, you are not alone. The Argus' We’re in it Together campaign is here to help direct you to any services you may need and show what services are on hand that you may not know you needed. For our full list of services all over Gwent, click here.

MORE than £9,000 was raised for food banks across the Caerphilly borough during the Christmas period.

It is part of an annual appeal which brought in online donations, supermarket gift cards and food from Caerphilly County Borough Council staff, contractors and suppliers.

There were a number of anonymous donations made through JustGiving.

The donations were made in line with the community benefit contractual offerings and will be shared between the food banks in Blackwood, Caerphilly, Rhymney and Risca.

£1,000 was also donated by The Manufacturing Branch South East Wales of trade union Unite.

Council leader Cllr Philippa Marsden said: “Christmas can be a difficult time for many and the events of the past year have created additional challenges for lots of our residents. Supporting food banks has never been more important and we’re delighted to have been able to co-ordinate our annual appeal again this year.

“The amount donated this year has been incredible and will be a huge help in enabling food banks to replenish their supplies and continue providing emergency food parcels to those in financial crisis.”

Cllr Colin Gordon, cabinet member for corporate services, said: “I’d like to thank staff and businesses for their generous donations and for their support throughout the year in delivering wider benefits for our local communities.

“The events of this year have forced us to adapt many of our ways of working and I’m grateful to our suppliers for working with us to continue ensuring our communities are supported.”

