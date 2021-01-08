GWENT is seeing some of the highest numbers of coronavirus hospitalisations anywhere in Wales, figures show.

The latest hospitalisation figures show that of Wales' seven health boards, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is one of worst impacted by the pandemic.

Over the last seven days, there have been on average 620 patients in hospital either confirmed to have, or suspected to have, coronavirus, or recovering from the virus.

Only Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board has seen a higher number in that time.

The number in hospital in Gwent on January 5 due to coronavirus was 659, the highest number at any point in the pandemic, and the highest figures in Wales that day.

While in the last week, a further 183 have been admitted to hospitals across Gwent.

This chart shows how the number of people hospitalised with coronavirus in Gwent has increased over the last four months.

A similar trend can be seen across Wales as a whole.

A new high has been hit in coronavirus patients, with 2,772 in hospital on January 5.

While on average over the last week, 122 have been admitted to hospital as a result of coronavirus each day.

This chart shows how the number of people hospitalised with coronavirus in Wales has increased over the last four months.

On Wednesday, at the Welsh Government's coronavirus briefing, both Dr Andrew Goodall, chief executive of NHS Wales, and Dr Frank Atherton, chief medical officer for Wales, spoke of the pressures health services are under.

Dr Atherton said: "The situation in Wales is very serious at the moment.

"We are seeing cases of coronavirus in all parts of Wales at high rates.

"In the week before Christmas we learned about the new variant. It has subsequently appeared in North and South Wales.

"It is more infections than the previous strain.

"One good thing about the new variant is that we do not believe, on current evidence, that it is a more serious illness.

"But we are really worried about it because it is so infectious."

READ MORE:

Dr Goodall also spoke, expressing his concern.

He said: "NHS Wales is under immense pressure.

"We need to act together to control and reduce the levels of coronavirus in our communities.

"If we don't we may see the number of people being admitted overwhelm the NHS in the coming weeks.

"Please help us to help you."

If the trend continues, the number in hospital will be twice the peak in April, Dr Goodall warned.

The number of coronavirus patients in critical care is also at its highest.