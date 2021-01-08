GWENT Police are investigating a serious road traffic collision on A4042 from Llanover to Pencroesoped which left a 60-year-old man seriously injured in hospital.
A 58-year-old man, who police say failed to stop at the scene, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving over the alcohol limit, and failing to stop after a road accident.
The incident took place at around midday on Christmas Eve, involving a cyclist and a Ford Fiesta.
MORE NEWS:
- Newport family's fear after adapted car stolen in break-in
- Revealed: Every crime reported in Newport this November
- Cwmbran golf ball in a sock man jailed
The cyclist, a 60-year-old man from Monmouthshire, was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are described as serious but are not believed to be life-threatening.
A motorist has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Officers are continuing to investigate and anyone who may have witnessed the collision, who has not yet spoken with officers, is asked to come forward.
Anyone with any dash-cam footage of the area at the time of the collision or who has any information which could assist enquiries, is asked to get in contact by calling us on 101 or by sending us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter, quoting reference 2000463450.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.