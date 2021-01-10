CADBURY has revealed a new range of Creme Eggs potentially worth thousands of pounds.

The Birmingham-based chocolate maker has hidden 200 golden coloured Creme Eggs in stores across the UK and you could win a whopping £5,000 if you’re lucky enough to find one.

200 golden eggs

The special golden eggs are disguised in normal Creme Egg wrapping, so shoppers won’t know if they’ve tracked down one of the special few until they peel back the foil.

This year marks the fifth time Cabury has run an egg hunt competition, and 2021’s contest is the first time the milk chocolate shells will be covered in edible gold dust.

The colour change comes in celebration of 50 years since the launch of the Creme Egg and each golden morsel will be worth a cash prize, ranging from £50 up to £5,000.

A total of 200 winning eggs will be hidden randomly in local newsagents and corner shops across the UK, as well as smaller supermarket branches, such as Sainsbury’s Locals, Tesco Express and Co-op stores.

They will not be found in any of the big supermarket stores. The winning eggs may be sold individually or in multipacks.

If you manage to track down a golden egg, you simply need to call the number on the voucher inside the foil wrapping and keep hold of this as proof of purchase to claim your cash prize.

The money will then be paid to you via a cheque or bank transfer, and winners will need to claim their prize by 5pm on 4 June 2021.

Where can I find the golden eggs?





If you’re keen to track down one of Cadbury’s golden eggs, these stores have been confirmed to have some in stock. Here’s where to look: