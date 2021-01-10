AFTER three years, work to renovate a six-bedroom Victorian property in Penarth into a home with a gym and hot tub has been complete.
Westcross House, on Stanwell Road, has had a complete top-to-bottom renovation, and now features a gym, wine cellar, hot tub, and garden lodge.
The kitchen as it appeared before
The kitchen now
The lounge before the renovation
MORE NEWS:
- Newport family's fear after adapted car stolen in break-in
- Revealed: Every crime reported in Newport this November
- Cwmbran golf ball in a sock man jailed
The lounge now
The current owners purchased the property in 2018 and have spent the last three years renovating and restoring the property.
The start of 2018 was spent doing-up the outside: new slate roof tiles, guttering and downpipes, the Bath stone and brickwork was repaired, repointed, and cleaned, all 28 sash windows were refurbished, and all 19 stained glass windows were removed, re-leaded and restored.
The new bathroom with its original windows
The wine cellar
The garden lodge
The garden with its hot tub
Having completed the exterior, the interior was next on the list to get a massive makeover, including the restoration of four original Victorian fireplaces, replacing modern radiators with cast iron radiators, and renovating and oiling original floorboards.
The last leg of the renovation of Westcross House was the dark and dingy basement – which now includes an open plan kitchen/dining room, a gym, utility room, and wine cellar.
The gym
For more information, visit https://westcrosshouse.co.uk/
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment