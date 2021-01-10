AFTER three years, work to renovate a six-bedroom Victorian property in Penarth into a home with a gym and hot tub has been complete.

Westcross House, on Stanwell Road, has had a complete top-to-bottom renovation, and now features a gym, wine cellar, hot tub, and garden lodge.

South Wales Argus: Before: The kitchen

The kitchen as it appeared before

South Wales Argus: After: The kitchen

The kitchen now

South Wales Argus: The lounge before the renovation

The lounge before the renovation

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus: The lounge

The lounge now

The current owners purchased the property in 2018 and have spent the last three years renovating and restoring the property.

The start of 2018 was spent doing-up the outside: new slate roof tiles, guttering and downpipes, the Bath stone and brickwork was repaired, repointed, and cleaned, all 28 sash windows were refurbished, and all 19 stained glass windows were removed, re-leaded and restored.

South Wales Argus: The new bathroom with its original windows

The new bathroom with its original windows 

South Wales Argus: The wine cellar

The wine cellar 

South Wales Argus: The garden lodge

The garden lodge 

South Wales Argus: The garden with its hot tub

The garden with its hot tub 

Having completed the exterior, the interior was next on the list to get a massive makeover, including the restoration of four original Victorian fireplaces, replacing modern radiators with cast iron radiators, and renovating and oiling original floorboards.

The last leg of the renovation of Westcross House was the dark and dingy basement – which now includes an open plan kitchen/dining room, a gym, utility room, and wine cellar.

South Wales Argus: The gym

The gym 

For more information, visit https://westcrosshouse.co.uk/