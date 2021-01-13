During the latest lockdown, you are not alone.

The Argus' We’re in it Together campaign is here to help direct you to any services you may need and show what services are on hand that you may not know you needed.

For our full list of services all over Gwent, click here.

A COMMUNITY organisation in Newport city centre has launched a 'cultural food parcel' programme for ethnic minority people living in the area.

Feed Newport CIC hopes the scheme will support people whose cultural or other dietary needs mean a typical food parcel is not always suitable.

Picture: Kamila Jarczak/courtesy of Feed Newport

"We have found that a standard food parcel does not necessarily cater for all, and there are a lot of people that can't eat certain foods for intolerance or religious reasons," Feed Newport volunteer Gem Walker said. "It is therefore important we adapt to cater for everyone's needs."

MORE NEWS:

The new food parcels will be designed for people with specific dietary requirements – such as Halal, gluten-free, vegetarian, or vegan – through a referral basis from an organisation or charity.

The Feed Newport project is being supported by organisations Bawso, Comic Relief, and the National Emergencies Trust.

Picture: Kamila Jarczak/courtesy of Feed Newport

The team, based in the Pill area of Newport, relies on local businesses, the community and an online network to source these special dietary products, alongside the current grant that has been awarded which has secured this project for the next six months.

Feed Newport has been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic to help those residents hit hardest by the wider effects of Covid-19. The project also offers support to people who are homeless, refugees, older people, people fleeing domestic violence, and those at risk through living in poverty.

Picture: Kamila Jarczak/courtesy of Feed Newport

“We have proved to be an essential helpline to many and at a time when it's needed most, it's very rewarding to know that your actions have helped those less fortunate," Ms Walker said.

"When this initiative is over, we hope that supermarkets, foodbanks and other organisations will understand the importance of providing and making available a variety of cultural food," she added.

For more information on Feed Newport visit facebook.com/feednewport247/