OUR Camera Club has thousands of members, with more people joining every day.

This small selection captures just some of our local scenes in this frosty season, but there are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy by visiting on Facebook.

This includes Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and parts of Caerphilly.

Want to get involved? Visit facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup

South Wales Argus: Rose Hip on a frosty morning in Pontnewydd by Steve Roberts

Rose Hip on a frosty morning in Pontnewydd by Steve Roberts 

South Wales Argus: Frozen Sirhowy Woodlands, Tredegar, by Andrew George

Frozen Sirhowy Woodlands, Tredegar, by Andrew George

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus: Snow capped Sugar loaf by Ruth Symes

Snow capped Sugar Loaf by Ruth Symes 

South Wales Argus: Forsty walk along the canal at Malpas by Rhiann Young

Frosty walk along the canal at Malpas by Rhiann Young 

South Wales Argus: Snow on Trefil mountain, Tredegar, by Justine Jarvis

Snow on Trefil mountain, Tredegar, by Justine Jarvis

South Wales Argus: Icicles at Blaen Pig Quarry by Stuart John Baldwin

Icicles at Blaen Pig Quarry by Stuart John Baldwin

South Wales Argus: Overlooking the snowy hills in Monmouthshire by Steffi Schwede

Overlooking the snowy hills in Monmouthshire by Steffi Schwede

South Wales Argus: Sunset with glittering snow up Blaenavon by Racheal O’Leary

Sunset with glittering snow up Blaenavon by Racheal O’Leary 

South Wales Argus: Snowy sunset at Beaufort Woodlands & Ponds by Brian Phillips

Snowy sunset at Beaufort Woodlands & Ponds by Brian Phillips