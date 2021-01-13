OUR Camera Club has thousands of members, with more people joining every day.
This small selection captures just some of our local scenes in this frosty season, but there are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy by visiting on Facebook.
This includes Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and parts of Caerphilly.
Want to get involved? Visit facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup
Rose Hip on a frosty morning in Pontnewydd by Steve Roberts
Frozen Sirhowy Woodlands, Tredegar, by Andrew George
Snow capped Sugar Loaf by Ruth Symes
Frosty walk along the canal at Malpas by Rhiann Young
Snow on Trefil mountain, Tredegar, by Justine Jarvis
Icicles at Blaen Pig Quarry by Stuart John Baldwin
Overlooking the snowy hills in Monmouthshire by Steffi Schwede
Sunset with glittering snow up Blaenavon by Racheal O’Leary
Snowy sunset at Beaufort Woodlands & Ponds by Brian Phillips