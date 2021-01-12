PLANS for a new clubhouse at a popular Cwmbran sports and social club have been approved by Torfaen county borough council.
Woodland Road Sports and Social Club in Croesyceiliog has already received planning approval to remove the tennis courts and replace them with multi-purpose courts. Now, the site will benefit from a new clubhouse building and a new metal container for the storage of equipment.
The social club also has plans pending to extend the café, a more sustainable building, and better access.
The social club serves various communities including rugby and football clubs, a bowling club, and other community-based organisations.
A report on the decision says: “No existing site/scheme trees or parking will be affected by the proposed development”.
No additional car parking spaces will be required as part of the development as the 12 provided for the tennis courts is considered sufficient to the council. It is expected that it will not drive additional traffic but facilitate the use of the tennis courts.