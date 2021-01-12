POLICE officers carried out a drugs warrant in Chepstow this morning.
The Neighbourhood Policing Team executed the warrant in Thornwell.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Drugs warrant executed in the Thornwell area of Chepstow this morning by the Neighbourhood Policing Team.
"If you have any information regarding any drug activity please contact us via 101 or contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk."