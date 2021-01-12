INTERNATIONAL Rugby referee Nigel Owens is working with leading pet charity Blue Cross to find Wales’ most loyal pet who has supported its owner or the wider community with their mental health and wellbeing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Owens, who has spoken publicly about his mental health struggles and the need for others to seek support, is backing the competition in order to showcase the positive impact between pet ownership and improved mental health.

Speaking about the competition, he said: “The last 12 months have been difficult for us all, and we know pets have helped so many with their mental health and wellbeing. As a pet owner, I know at first-hand of so many individuals who have found much needed companionship and support from their pets.

“I’m looking forward to working with Blue Cross in finding Wales’ Covid hero – our most loyal pet.”

If you think you know a pet who deserves to win Wales’ most loyal pet 2020 for their companionship and loyalty over these difficult months, more details and entry form can be found at bluecross.org.uk/wmlp2020

Members of the Senedd (MSs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) will be collating submissions from their constituencies.

To enter you will need to outline, in no more than 500 words, how your pet has provided support and send it to your local Senedd Member or Member of Parliament by the January 25.

The shortlisted nominees will be published on February 15 and the winner will be announced on February 19 on ITV Wales news.

The winner will receive amongst other things, a six-month subscription to Love Louie’s personalised pet boxes.