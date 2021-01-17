A MAN from Newport who was put on furlough throughout 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic decided to take a risk at the end of the year and start his own travel business.

Gareth Holloway, 30, who now works as a home-based travel consultant in Newport for The Travel Managers, has worked in the travel industry for over six years.

He first began working for TUI and soon progressed from advisor to assistant retail manager within the first year he was there. He then went to work for a local independent travel agency in Newport.

“When the first lockdown was announced I was put on furlough, so to make ends meet I worked in the care sector as a domiciliary support worker which I loved,” he said.

“When restrictions were lifted, and we could return to the workplace I went back into the office one to two days a week and furloughed for the rest.

“Due to being in and out of furlough I decided to leave travel and pursue a career in the care sector again, this time working in a children’s home.

“Due to working only two days a week, I thought long and hard whether to work as a home-based travel consultant. This allowed me flexibility to work around my work life.

“So, in December I took the plunge and signed up to be a home worker for The Travel Managers - part of the consortium Coop Midcounties.

“Which means all my holidays are ABTA & ATOL protected giving customers even greater peace of mind”.

Despite not many jetting off on holidays as there normally would be, Mr Holloway says that “people still want something to look forward to”.

Booking has become more flexible as tour operators and suppliers have amended their terms and conditions to help customers. So, should their holiday be cancelled they will be refunded or able to change for free.

“Last year was a disaster and ruined so many peoples plans, including weddings, holidays and even seeing friends and family,” he added.

“Apart from hospitality, the travel sector has been hit hard. There has been no government support for travel agencies or operators.

“A lot of travel advisors like me are self-employed so not able to access any funding from the government, apart from universal credit.

“Also, with the vaccine being rolled out I feel, and hope travel restrictions will ease as the year goes on. Allowing us to get away like we used to.

You can find Mr Holloway at ‘Gareth Holloway Travel Manager’ on Facebook and @gareth_thetravelmanager on Instagram.