CORONAVIRUS case numbers and rates have continued to fall across Gwent and in many areas of Wales, but the number of deaths remains worryingly high.

Six more deaths have been confirmed in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area) today, among 20 across Wales.

The new deaths mean that according to Public Health Wales, 807 people in Gwent have died due to coronavirus, among 4,294 in Wales.

There have been 10 more deaths confirmed in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB area today, three more in the Hywel Dda UHB area (west Wales), and and one in the Swansea Bay UHB area.

A further 1,132 cases have been confirmed across Wales today, including 223 in Gwent, again according to Public Health Wales. The new Gwent cases are: Newport, 103; Caerphilly, 62; Torfaen, 35; Blaenau Gwent, 12; Monmouthshire, 11.

The number of people vaccinated against coronavirus across Wales, is now 151,737, more than 25,000 added to that total yesterday.

The all-Wales rolling weekly case rate - to the week ending January 13 - was 306.1 per 100,000 population. This time last week, that rate was around 415.

Rates across Gwent have similarly fallen during much of the past week.

Newport, with a rate to January 9 of 301.9 per 100,000, has the highest rate in Gwent and the ninth highest of Wales' 22 council areas.

Torfaen (290.5) has the 11th highest rate in Wales, and Caerphilly (275.6) the 12th highest. Monmouthshire (227.3) has the ninth lowest rate in Wales. The rate in Blaenau Gwent (217.6) has been falling for most of January, and having been the highest in Wales just a few weeks ago, is now the eighth lowest.

Wrexham (792.2 per 100,000) and Flintshire (522.1) have the two highest rolling weekly case rates in Wales, with the newer, more infectious strain of coronavirus continuing to hit these parts of north Wales especially hard, though these rates have fallen considerably too, over recent days.

Test positivity rates remain high, though again they are falling across much of Wales.

The all-Wales rate for the week to January 13 was 17.2 per cent, and all five council areas of Gwent had test positivity rates lower than that for the same period.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Cardiff - 150

Wrexham - 135

Newport - 103

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 97

Flintshire - 94

Carmarthenshire - 77

Swansea - 72

Neath Port Talbot - 67

Caerphilly - 62

Vale of Glamorgan - 53

Bridgend - 53

Denbighshire - 50

Torfaen - 35

Powys - 35

Gwynedd - 34

Conwy - 33

Pembrokeshire - 24

Anglesey - 23

Merthyr Tydfil - 20

Ceredigion - 19

Blaenau Gwent - 12

Monmouthshire - 11

Unknown location - 13

Resident outside Wales - 60

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.