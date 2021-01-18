A SIGNIFICANT rise in Covid-19 cases in the north of Chepstow in recent days has been attributed to an outbreak at a care home, Aneurin Bevan health board has said.

In the seven days up to January 12, the Chepstow North and Trellech area recorded 55 new cases, with a rolling weekly case rate of 567.4 per 100,000 population – the highest case rate in Gwent for that week and the second highest number of cases in the health board.

It means after seeing relatively few cases per week up to now during the pandemic, the area recorded the highest number of cases in Monmouthshire in the 21 days up to January 12 – with 104.

And the health board believes those cases have risen significantly due to an outbreak at a care home in the area.

A spokeswoman for the health board said: “We know the virus, particularly the new strain, is extremely contagious and that Covid-19 continues to spread in all areas of our community – not just through household transmission.

“We are managing an outbreak at a care home in Chepstow North and this will undoubtedly have contributed to an increase in Covid-19 positive case figures.”

A Monmouthshire council spokesman said: “Because of the relatively low numbers of cases, a small cluster of positive results such as in a care home or place of work can result in hyper-localised spikes given low population levels in some parts of the county.

“At different points this has been true of the Magor with Undy and Gilwern and Llanfoist areas, and latterly Chepstow North.

“As a council we do not and will not let up on our messaging about sticking to the rules and telling us when others are not.

“There are people dying every day and our purpose is totally focused on protecting lives.”

The council added that across the county compliance with Covid rules has been generally good.

The test and trace system has suggested that around a quarter of the cases recorded in Monmouthshire in recent days have been as a result of household transmission.