THE TEMPORARY mobile testing centres in Torfaen will continue to run this week.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has been running mobile testing units at Greenmeadow Community Farm car park in Cwmbran and Old Mill Car Park in Pontypool.

These testing centres will continue to run until Friday, January 22.

On Tuesday and Thursday, the testing centre will be at Old Mill Car Park from 9am to 4pm.

On Wednesday and Friday, the unit will be at Greenmeadow Community Farm car park from 9am to 4pm.

The testing centre is an appointment only walk up facility - meaning you may arrive on foot or by bike.

Do not use public transport on your way to and from the testing centre. You must not visit any shops or other places on the way to or from your test, and if you have coronavirus symptoms, you and your whole household must self-isolate at home until you receive your test results.

To book a test, call 119 for free between 8am and 6pm or book online at gov.wales. Alternatively, you can call 0300 30 31 222, 8am-8pm Monday-Friday, and 8am-6pm on weekends.

You must make an appointment before attending the Testing Unit and you must be a resident of the Torfaen Borough - and must bring ID and proof of address to the testing centre.

Anyone elsewhere in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region can find out how to book a test at abuhb.nhs.wales/coronavirus/testing-centres