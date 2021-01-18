THE ABP Newport Wales Marathon and 10K has been postponed until later in the year.

It was originally scheduled for Sunday, April 18 - but organisers Run 4 Wales have made the decision to push it back to Sunday, October 24, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It had already been pushed back from 2020.

Chief executive for Run 4 Wales, Matt Newman, said: “We have been closely monitoring the situation and advice issued by the Welsh and UK Governments whilst making arrangements to deliver a Covid-secure event in Newport on Sunday, April 18.

“As 2020 drew to a close, the vaccine rollout in the UK gave us reason to be optimistic and look forward to the safe return of outdoor events in early Spring. It is now clear however, against a backdrop of strict lockdown restrictions and the emergence of a more transmissible variant of the virus, it will not be possible to safely deliver the event in three months’ time.

“We recognise the frustration surrounding a further delay to the event and the time and considerable effort that goes into marathon training but have no choice in having to wait until the public health context improves. The health and safety of our runners, volunteers, and event staff remains our top priority.”

Newport City Council leader, Cllr Jane Mudd said: “We were incredibly disappointed when the ABP Newport Wales Marathon and 10K was originally postponed, and to still be in a position where we don’t feel we can safely welcome competitors and spectators back to the city is very frustrating.

“However, as one of the most significant events we host, we know that when it returns, the marathon will be a real marker of how far we have all come and that we are truly on the road to recovery.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the city later in the year and working with Run4Wales to make this a fantastic, safe and exciting event.”

Every runner who already had a place in either the marathon, 10K or family mile will be able to use it at the rescheduled event and have already been emailed with the details – which include a number of options if they are unable to attend the new date.

You can find more information at www.newportwalesmarathon.co.uk

The organisers would like to thank runners for their understanding and cooperation and to Associated British Ports (ABP), Newport City Council, the Welsh Government and all their sponsors and partners of the event for their continued support.