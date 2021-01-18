GWENT Police officers have appealed for information after a man was allegedly assaulted in Newport on Sunday.
The force said a 29-year-old man, from Newport, suffered a leg injury in the alleged attack.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
The incident happened in Bolt Street – near the junction with Commercial Road – in the Pill area of the city, at around 9.30pm on Sunday, Gwent Police said.
Anyone with information that could help the officers' investigation should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 2100019366.
You can also send a direct message with information to the Gwent Police account on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.