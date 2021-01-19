GWENT Police say they have received numerous reports of fires being started in bins in Abergavenny in the past few days.
It comes after residents reported bins being set alight in Bailey Park in the town over the weekend.
On social media on Sunday residents reported seeing most of the bins in the park “burned to the ground”.
READ MORE:
- Tributes paid to "well respected" Caldicot teacher and carpenter after his death
- Inquiry service for people with relatives in Gwent hospitals
- Minister backs M4 commission's Newport public transport plan
Officers say they have been patrolling the area and are urging the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity via 101.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.