THREE new coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in Gwent today, among eight across Wales, as cases and rates continue to fall.

The newly confirmed deaths in Gwent take the total here to 810 since the pandemic began, according to Public Health Wales, with the Wales-wide total now 4,302.

A further 182 cases have been confirmed in Gwent today, out of 1,106 across Wales, again according to Public Health Wales.

There have been 182, 599 confirmed cases in Wales since the pandemic began, including 36, 463 in Gwent. Today's Gwent cases are: Newport, 68; Caerphilly, 54; Torfaen, 30; Monmouthshire, 20; Blaenau Gwent, 10.

The number of people who have received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Wales, is now 161,932, with more than 10,000 added to that total yesterday.

READ MORE:

Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter by registering here.

The all-Wales rolling weekly case rate - to the week ending January 14 - was 295.2 per 100,000 population, the first time this figure has dipped below 300 for several weeks.

Newport, with a rate to January 14 of 310.3 per 100,000, is the only part of Gwent to have recorded a slight increase in the same period.

The city has the highest rate in Gwent and the seventh highest of Wales' 22 council areas. Torfaen (274.6) has the 11th highest rate in Wales.

Caerphilly (254) has the 13th highest rate in Wales . Monmouthshire (206.2) has the sixth lowest rate in Wales.

The rate in Blaenau Gwent (196.1) continues the downward trajectory it has experienced for most of January. Having been the highest in Wales just a few weeks ago, the county borough now has the fifth lowest.

Only two parts of Wales currently have rolling weekly case rates above 400 per 100,000.

These are Wrexham (698 per 100,000) and Flintshire (513.1). These rates too have fallen considerably in the past week, though these areas have been hard hit by the newer, more infectious strain of coronavirus that has affected north Wales.

The all-Wales test positivity rate for the week to January 14 is 17 per cent, or around one-in-six, and has continued to fall in recent days.

All five council areas of Gwent had test positivity rates lower than that for the same period.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Cardiff - 118

Flintshire - 113

Wrexham - 104

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 70

Newport - 68

Swansea - 58

Carmarthenshire - 55

Caerphilly - 54

Bridgend - 50

Neath Port Talbot - 49

Denbighshire - 47

Pembrokeshire - 35

Torfaen - 30

Merthyr Tydfil - 29

Vale of Glamorgan - 24

Powys - 23

Conwy - 22

Monmouthshire - 20

Gwynedd - 18

Blaenau Gwent - 10

Ceredigion - nine

Anglesey - five

Unknown location - six

Resident outside Wales - 89

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.