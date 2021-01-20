A TALENTED ex-professional boxer who led a "sophisticated" cannabis trafficking gang and made nearly £200,000 for himself through his life of crime has just £5,000 left.

Convicted drug dealer Adam Goldsmith, 27, of Ailesbury Street, Newport, was jailed for four-and-a-half years in August 2020 after “wreaking havoc” in the city.

The former fighter was back in Cardiff Crown Court to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.

Judge David Wynn Morgan was told how Goldsmith benefited by £198,735 from drug dealing but has just £5,175 remaining which can be seized.

He must pay the amount back within three months or face and extra four months imprisonment on top of his current sentence.

During his sentencing hearing last summer, Cardiff Crown Court heard how Goldsmith’s gang made “door-to-door deliveries throughout Newport.

He admitted to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possessing criminal property, namely £35,525 and a "high-value" Rolex watch worth.

Susan Ferrier, prosecuting, said: “Goldsmith was clearly the leader, he was at the head of this enterprise.

“Multiple kilos of cannabis were supplied. A significant profit was made. Runners were paid several hundred pounds a week.

“Threats of violence were made to those who didn’t pay their debts.”

Goldsmith had previous convictions for drug dealing.

Nicholas Gedge, mitigating, said his client entered early guilty pleas.

He told the court in August: "The defendant left school at 16 without qualifications.

"He was a professional sportsman until 2016 when he had a career-ending shoulder injury.

"After that, he tells me, his life-spiralled out of control.

"He has two children and his partner is expecting another child. He is a good father and wants to resume that.

"He has ambitions to open a gym and become a personal trainer."

Judge Nicola Jones told Goldsmith: "This was a sophisticated organised crime group of which you were the head.

“You wreaked havoc in Newport. This was a busy business.”