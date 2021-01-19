AS THE coronavirus vaccination programme is rolled out across the country, some have questioned what happens if they or someone else missed their allocated appointment to receive the vaccine.

Now, the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) have stressed that every effort will be made to ensure no dose of the virus is wasted and no-one is missed.

A health board spokesman said: “If a Covid-19 vaccine appointment is missed for any reason, we have a procedure in place for the booking centre to contact people who are eligible and within the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) priority list at short notice via telephone to fill that appointment to ensure that as little vaccine is wasted as possible.

"We can also assure people that if an appointment is missed that they will be re-invited for an appointment at a later date.”

READ MORE:

The Welsh Government has come in for criticism for their approach to rolling out the vaccine.

However, a spokesperson said that the issue of no-shows has, to date, been "very few" and that the number of vaccine doses unable to be administered is less than one per cent.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “If people cannot attend their appointment we ask them to let the health board know via the contact details provided in their invitation.

“We recognise the importance of wasting as little of the vaccines as possible.

"All health boards have arrangements in place to give others, in the priority groups, the vaccine in the event of no-shows or cancellations. This has ensured the number of doses unable to be used has been very low, under one per cent, significantly below the anticipated levels.

“Wherever possible mobile teams and GPs are delivering the vaccine to care home residents. Risk assessments are carried out at homes where there have been positive cases. If positive cases can isolate safely, teams can still provide vaccinations to other residents.”