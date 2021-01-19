A NEWPORT MS has welcomed proposals which would reduce air pollution levels.

John Griffiths, MS for Newport East, backed the Welsh Government's plans for a Clean Air Act for Wales.

The proposals include setting up air quality targets, setting a requirement for a Clear Air Plan which would be reviewed at least every five years, and making air quality management regulation more effective.

It would also see implementation of Clear Air Zones and Low Emission Zones, as well as placing a duty on public and private organisations to help the public understand the risks of air pollution.

Mr Griffiths said: "During the first few months of the pandemic, the reduction in air pollution was very noticeable. It shows that with a collective determination we can all play our part in tackling this invisible killer.

“This isn’t just a matter for public health and the environment – but also a matter of social justice because it’s our most deprived areas which are affected the most by poor air quality.

“As we start to emerge from the coronavirus, I am pleased Welsh Government remain committed to improving air quality standards.

"By doing so, Wales can come out of this pandemic in a healthier, greener and fairer way in the months and years ahead.”