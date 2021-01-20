THERE are flood warnings in place for nearly every river in Wales as Storm Christoph bears down on the country.
Gwent is also under threat of further flooding with two flood alerts in place in the region.
The Rivers Ebbw, Sirhowy and Lwyd in the west of the region are currently under an amber flood alert warning.
While the River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport is under a similar warning in the east of the region.
Earlier this week, a yellow weather warning for heavy rain was put in place.
This warning has been extended.
Originally it was due to be lifted at around 6pm this evening, but now it has been extended to 12pm tomorrow.
For advice on how to prepare for possible flooding, visit metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice