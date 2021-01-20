A MAN has died after being involved in a collision with a car near Sarn - the driver has been arrested.
Emergency services were called to the scene of a serious incident on the A4063 near Sarn Services at 5.45am today.
A black BMW 1 Series, which was travelling uphill between Aberkenfig roundabout and junction 36 of the M4, was in collision with a pedestrian.
The pedestrian died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
The male driver of the BMW has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in custody.
A second vehicle, a white Suzuki Swift, was damaged as a result of the collision. No injuries were caused to the occupants of that vehicle.
Collision investigation officers remain at the scene and the road is likely to remain closed in both direction for some time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the moments prior to it, is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident 112 of January 20th.
Officers would also like to hear from anyone with any dash-cam or mobile phone footage which might assist the investigation.
