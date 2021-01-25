VICTORIA and Somerton, Pill, and Monmouth were among the places in Gwent with the most Covid cases in recent days, according to Public Health Wales.
In the seven days up to January 19 Victoria and Somerton recorded 46 new cases at a rate of 388 – the highest number in Gwent for those seven days, while Pill recorded 41 new cases at a rate of 463.6.
Up to now Monmouth and Wyesham has seen some of the lowest figures in the region, but in the same week the area recorded 31 new cases with a case rate of 274.9 – the highest in Monmouthshire and third highest in the health board region.
The figures show an increasingly improving picture across Gwent and the rest of Wales, though.
In the same seven days Wales had an average rolling case rate of 245.1 – down on 321.9 in the previous week.
The other cases per area for the health board region are below. Hover over the bars on the graph, or scroll down to see exact figures.
You can compare the figures to the same period last week here.
Caerphilly
- Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg: 17 new cases at a rate of 191.4
- New Tredegar and Darran Valley: 23 new cases at a rate of 314.1
- North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham: 18 new cases at a rate of 317.3
- Aberbargoed and Gilfach: 10 new cases at a rate of 164.7
- Bargoed: seven new cases at a rate of 113.4
- St Cattwg: 23 new cases at a rate of 302.4
- Pengam and Cefn Fforest: 14 new cases at a rate of 180.7
- Blackwood: 11 new cases at a rate of 149.7
- Oakdale and Pentwyn: 18 new cases at a rate of 185.5
- Newbridge: eight new cases at a rate of 119.6
- Hengoed and Maesycwmer: 22 new cases at a rate of 271.5
- Ystrad Mynach and Nelson: 20 new cases at a rate of 194.6
- Pontllanfraith: 14 new cases at a rate of 162.8
- Crosskeys North and Abercarn: 15 new cases at a rate of 206.2
- Crosskeys South and Ynysddu: seven new cases at a rate of 120.1
- Bedwas and Trethomas: nine new cases at a rate of 131.7
- Llanbradach and Penyrheol: 26 new cases at a rate of 284.3
- Aber Valley: 17 new cases at a rate of 249.9
- Caerphilly East: 27 new cases at a rate of 274.3
- Caerphilly West: 17 new cases at a rate of 226.1
- Caerphilly South: 25 new cases at a rate of 233.9
- Risca West: 11 new cases at a rate of 212.2
- Risca East: eight new cases at a rate of 127.3
- Machen: 11 new cases at a rate of 201.1
Newport
- Marshfield: 31 new cases at a rate of 370.5
- Rogerstone: 23 new cases at a rate of 249.2
- Bettws: 38 new cases at a rate of 472.4
- Malpas: 18 new cases at a rate of 229.6
- Caerleon: 20 new cases at a rate of 257
- Langstone and Llanwern: 30 new cases at a rate of 339
- Pye Corner and Graig: five new cases at a rate of 79.2
- Ridgeway and Glasllwch: nine new cases at a rate of 141.5
- Gaer: 14 new cases at a rate of 242.6
- Duffryn and Maesglas: 27 new cases at a rate of 329.7
- Pill and Docks: 41 new cases at a rate of 463.6
- Stow Hill: 23 new cases at a rate of 350.7
- Shaftsbury and Crindai: 19 new cases at a rate of 280.4
- St Julians and Barnardtown: 15 new cases at a rate of 211.5
- Liswerry and Uskmouth: 29 new cases at a rate of 250.7
- Lawrence Hill: 11 new cases at a rate of 189.8
- Victoria and Somerton: 46 new cases at a rate of 388
- Beechwood: 14 new cases at a rate of 229.8
- Maindee: 27 new cases at a rate of 338
Blaenau Gwent
- Sirhowy: 12 new cases at a rate of 169.6
- Rassau and Beaufort: 14 new cases at a rate of 198.8
- Brynmawr: nine new cases at a rate of 162.2
- Blaina and Nantyglo: 15 new cases at a rate of 158.1
- Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed: 18 new cases at a rate of 229.7
- Ebbw Vale South and Cwm: 19 new cases at a rate of 224
- Tredegar and Georgetown: 12 new cases at a rate of 143.7
- Abertillery North and Cwmtillery: seven new cases at a rate of 77.8
- Abertillery South and Llanilleth: five new cases at a rate of 71.2
Torfaen
- Blaenavon: 14 new cases at a rolling rate of 217
- Abersychan: 18 new cases at a rolling rate of 243.1
- Trefethin and Penygarn: 24 new cases at a rate of 314.5
- Pontypool: 22 new cases at a rate of 241.9
- New Inn: 11 new cases at a rate of 186.1
- Griffithstown and Sebastopol: 11 new cases at a rate of 144.2
- Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran: 16 new cases at a rate of 209.4
- Croesyceilog: 17 new cases at a rate of 233.9
- West Pontnewydd and Thornhill: 15 new cases at a rate of 222.9
- Fairwater and Greenmeadow: 15 new cases at a rate of 231.8
- Cwmbran: 24 new cases at a rate of 320
- Llantarnam and Oakfield: 20 new cases at a rate of 267.9
- Hollybush and Henllys: 12 new cases at a rate of 177.4
Monmouthshire
- Abergavenny South and Crucorney: 12 new cases at a rate of 143.8
- Rhaglan and Llantilio Crossenny: five new cases at a rate of 68.4
- Abergavenny North: eight new cases at a rate of 104.4
- Gilwern and Llanfoist: five new cases at a rate of 58.4
- Monmouth and Wyesham: 31 new cases at a rate of 274.9
- Chepstow North and Trellech: nine new cases at a rate of 92.9
- Usk, Goytre and Llangybi Fawr: 14 new cases at a rate of 163.2
- Chepstow South: nine new cases at a rate of 104.6
- Caldicot North and Caerwent: 15 new cases at a rate of 176.5
- Caldicot South: 18 new cases at a rate of 219.6
- Magor and Rogiet: eight new cases at a rate of 102