A TALENTED ex-Dragons rugby player with an IQ of 140 who was jailed for trafficking cocaine and ecstasy made just £2,000 drug dealing.

Champion powerlifter Lewis Redwood, 22, from Pontypool, was sent to prison for 34 months last summer after he pleaded guilty to a number of charges.

He was back at Cardiff Crown Court to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing to seize the dirty money he made.

Judge Richard Williams was told Redwood benefitted by £2,145 and has the assets available for the state to claw back all his profits.

READ MORE

The defendant was warned he faces an extra four months in jail if he does not hand over the cash within 21 days.

During his sentencing hearing in August, the court was told Redwood became bored of working 80 hours a week as a Parcelforce delivery driver.

He was caught selling class A drugs from a Pontypool pub car park.

Despite having an IQ almost high enough to enable him to join Mensa, he struggled with his GCSEs, a judge heard.

This meant he missed out on taking up a place at the prestigious Hartpury College, which has produced Wales internationals like Ross Moriarty and Alex Cuthbert.

Redwood, of Prospect Place, New Inn, suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Claire Pickthall, prosecuting, said the defendant was arrested while making a drug deal at the car park of The Teazer Inn on July 23, 2020.

After his home was searched, more than £2,000 worth of cocaine and ecstasy was found in his bedroom.

Mobile phone analysis also revealed a trail of drug-related messages, including one which declared: “I’m back!”

When Redwood was interviewed by detectives, Miss Pickthall said he told them: “I was fed up with working 70 to 80 hours a week so I decided to sell drugs.”

He pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and ecstasy with intent to supply and offering to supply cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis.

Redwood had no previous convictions.

Karl Williams, mitigating, said: “The defendant was working 70 to 80 hours a week, from 6am to 7pm, as a parcel delivery driver for Parcelforce.

“He was fed up because he didn’t have much of a life and decided to sell drugs.

“He was selling to friends over 18 who were already drug users.

Mr Williams added: “He was a talented rugby player and a powerlifting champion.”

The court heard how Redwood had been involved in the Dragons set-up but had suffered a “serious injury”.

Mr Williams told the court: “He has an IQ of 140 and had due to go to Hartpury College but missed out because he performed badly at GCSE.

“The defendant sold drugs to fit in. He did it to boost himself to look big in the eyes of his peers.”