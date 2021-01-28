A JUDGE issued a warning to paedophiles who download child abuse images – it’s only a matter of time before the police come knocking on your door.

He sent the message out as he sentenced 52-year-old Risca sex offender Stephen Hill at Cardiff Crown Court.

Judge Geraint Walters told him the police have the technology and ability to bring all paedophiles who search for filth online to justice.

He said: “Only a fool would think that the police don’t have the availability to know who’s doing it. They do.

“There are a lot of people in the queue waiting for that door to be knocked, but they will get there.”

Judge Walters added: “These are real children who are being abused. They are not actors. They are not created by a film company.

“Any child exposed to this will have lifelong consequences because of it.”

Julia Cox, prosecuting, said Hill had downloaded two category A films showing girls between six and nine being subjected to disturbing abuse.

The defendant, of Manor Way, Ty Sign, also had 50 category C images.

The court was told Hill had “shown remorse” in his interview with detectives.

Hill pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing indecent photographs of children between July 12, 2019 and September 12, 2019.

The defendant had previous convictions but none that were relevant in this case.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, said his client paid for himself to go on a course run by the Lucy Faithfull Foundation, a UK-wide charity tackling child sexual abuse and exploitation.

Hill was sentenced to a three-year community order.

He must complete 35 sessions of a sex offender rehabilitation programme and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant was made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order and must register as a sex offender until 2026.

Hill has to pay £420 towards prosecution costs and a victim surcharge.

Speaking outside the court after the case, an NSPCC Cymru/Wales spokesperson said: “We must not forget that behind closed doors children are being abused in order for indecent images to be created and downloaded by offenders.

“The impact of child sexual abuse can be devastating and long-lasting and so it’s crucial we all take responsibility to safeguard children and young people in our communities.

“With everyone spending more time at home under the current lockdown restrictions there will be some children who are trapped with their abuser and we’d urge adults who have any concerns about a child’s wellbeing or safety to speak out and seek advice.”

Anyone with any concerns about the welfare of a child can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 or visit nspcc.org.uk for advice.

Children can call Childline on 0800 11 11 from 7.30am to midnight from Monday to Friday or 9am to midnight on weekends. Or they can get in touch via www.childline.org.uk