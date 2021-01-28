A PENSIONER has appeared in court to face allegations he had hundreds of child abuse pictures.
Jeffrey Reynolds, 72, of Victoria Avenue, Ebbw Vale, is charged with three counts of possessing indecent images on June 18, 2020.
The charges relate to 56 category A, 73 category B and 382 category C images.
Reynolds appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.
His case was adjourned and the defendant is due to appear before the city’s crown court on February 23.
He was granted conditional bail.
