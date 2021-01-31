THIS is a round-up of drivers who have appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court and Cwmbran Magistrates' Court for drink driving or drug driving in Gwent.

NAWAZ FAZAL, 38, of Marlborough Road, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Fazal was ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

KATHYRN GORDAN, 23, of Ross Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood.

She was ordered to pay £395 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PAUL MORGAN, 56, of Greenfield Street, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 30 months after he admitted being nearly four times the drink driving limit.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Morgan was ordered to pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RICHARD STANNARD, 32, of St George’s Court, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 16 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9 tetrahydrocannibinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LOUISE DANIELLE SHORT, 38, of Rhuddlan Court, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years after she was found guilty in her absence of being more than twice the drink driving limit.

She was ordered to pay £1,032 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AARON CALDER, 33, of Brynglas, Hollybush, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 15 months after he admitted drink driving.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PHILLIP THOMAS YATES, 47, of Ty Coch Lane, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £399 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MELISA KILPATRICK, 39, of Pennycress, Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood on the A4042 in Newport.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.