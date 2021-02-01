A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

CONNOR GRIFFITHS, 19, of Ashgrove, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was sent to a young offender institution for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to public disorder and two counts of criminal damage committed in Cross Keys and Wattsville and being in breach of a restraining order.

He was ordered to pay a £128 upon his release from custody.

JORDAN OADLEY, 21, of Brynmawr Road, Newtown, Ebbw Vale, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a car in Cardiff.

He was made the subject of a 12-week electronically monitored curfew and ordered to pay £291.78 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

LISA BRAY, 38, of Ringland Circle, Newport, was ordered to pay £349 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she admitted stealing clothing and jewellery from Marks & Spencer and failing to surrender.

MORE NEWS:

LIAM BRIDGEMAN, 18, of Court Alexander, Abertillery, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

He was ordered to pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH THOMAS, 44, of Main Road, Brynmawr, was made the subject of a 12-month restraining order after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

He was ordered to pay £1,569 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.

DYLAN REAMES-THOMAS, 22, of Llanelly Hill, Monmouthshire, was made the subject of a 12-month restraining order after he admitted assault by beating.

He was ordered to pay £827 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.

ROBERT JONES, 42, of Trevelyan Court, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possessing amphetamine and cannabis.

CERYS CHAMBERLAIN, 29, of Queens Road, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £339 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted assaulting a police officer.