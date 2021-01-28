A BURGLAR has admitted stealing mobile phones worth more than £4,000 after a raid at a supermarket.
Craig McCaffrey, 40, of De Bawdrip Road, Tremorfa, Cardiff, targeted the Tesco store at Newport’s Harlech Retail Park on February 2, 2018.
He also pleaded guilty to stealing in a burglary £2,800 of goods – including electronic items and DVDs – from the Tesco supermarket at Caerphilly’s Gallagher Retail Park.
That offence was committed on November 22, 2017.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Geraint Walters adjourned the case for a report to be prepared on McCaffrey but warned him all sentencing options were open.
The defendant was represented by Andrew Kendall and the prosecution by Tom Roberts.
McCaffrey is due to be sentenced on February 19.