A NEW walk-through coronavirus testing facility has opened in Newport.

The new centre is for those with symptoms, allowing them to book appointments to receive a test.

It is located at the car park of the Duffryn Arms, in Duffryn Drive.

Testing at this site is only available for those with coronavirus symptoms – a high temperature, a new continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

Anyone with one or more of these symptoms should book a test at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.

Anyone attending an appointment at a walk-through test site will be provided with guidance on getting to and from the test site safely, with additional support for vulnerable groups and people with disabilities.

Testing at the new site in Duffryn started on Thursday, with appointments made available each day.

Health minister Vaughan Gething, said: “It’s vital people are able to access testing close to home to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“The Duffryn site has been created following an agreement between the Welsh Government and the UK Government and will help support our NHS Wales Test, Trace, Protect programme.

“I would urge anyone who has coronavirus symptoms to book a test”

Wales Office minister and MP for Monmouth David Davies added: “The UK Government is doing everything it can to support people in all parts of the UK through the pandemic and walk-through centres like this latest one in Newport are crucial.

“There are now more than 50 UK Government testing facilities in Wales, as well as the Newport Lighthouse Lab which is working round the clock to process samples.

“Alongside the roll out of vaccines, testing continues to play a hugely important role in our continued fight against the virus.”

The testing centre is being operated in partnership with Mitie and will offer self-administered tests.