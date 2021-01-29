BOOTS in Newport Retail Park could be closed after failing to abide by coronavirus regulations.
The pharmacy on Spytty Road has been handed an improvement notice by Newport City Council because no measures have been implemented “to control customer access to restricted goods within the store”.
Under Welsh Government coronavirus regulations, only essential items may be sold in stores across the country with retailers expected to block off items deemed non-essential.
The improvement notice says that when it is possible, essential items must be separated from non-essential items.
The health and beauty retailer/pharmacy also failed to post adequate signage throughout the store detailing the coronavirus regulations.
The store was inspected by a member of Newport council’s enforcement team on January 27 and has been given five days to make the necessary changes.
Boots will face a further inspection after the five days is up to determine whether the improvement notice is dropped, or further action is necessary.
Newport council has the option to issue a closure notice if the pharmacy fails to comply with rules after being issued with an improvement notice.
To view the improvement notice visit newport.gov.uk/en/Business/Trading-Standards/COVID-19-Improvement-Notices.aspx
