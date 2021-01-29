CONCERN is growing for the welfare of a Newport teenager who hasn't been seen for two days.
Wendy Dally was reported missing on Wednesday, January 27, Gwent Police said.
The 16-year-old is described as being 5ft 5in tall (165cm) and has long dark hair with purple in it.
Gwent Police said Wendy was last seen wearing black River Island leggings and a mustard-coloured coat with a fur collar.
She also had a black backpack.
Wendy also has links to Pontypool and Cwmbran, the police said.
Anyone with information regarding Wendy's whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 2100031229.
Wendy is also urged to get in contact to confirm she is safe and well.