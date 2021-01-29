SPORTS equipment and power tools were stolen from a shed in the Severnside area of Monmouthshire recently.

Gwent Police officers based in Monmouthshire have asked anyone offered the stolen items to contact the force.

The break-in happened in the area near Portskewett and Crick, officers said.

Among the stolen items identified by police are golf clubs made by Callaway, Ping, and TaylorMade.

Gwent Police released these images of some of the items believed to have been stolen from a shed in Monmouthshire

A black golf trolley was also taken.

Police officers said other sports equipment stolen included a Vitus Nucleus mountain bike, a Giant TCX SLR 2 bike, and Kona Dew bike.

Several power tools made by Makita – a cordless jigsaw, a pair of cordless drills, and a cordless plunge saw – were also stolen, along with a Makita accessory set and a Bosch orbital sander.

If you see any of these items being advertised for sale, contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference GWP-20201280061.

Officers also urged residents to be vigilant at this time and ensure all outbuildings are kept secure.