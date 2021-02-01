A MAN attacked fellow revellers at a New Year’s Eve party when he flew into an alcohol-fuelled rage.
Gareth Price, 35, was a guest at a gathering in Deri, Caerphilly, when he assaulted two men and two women, prosecutor Rebecca Griffiths said.
She told Cardiff Crown Court the frightening attack on January 1, 2020 was “unprovoked”.
The victims were Ella Thomas, Liam Morris, Tegan Lewis and Jay Moon.
MORE NEWS:
- Revenge porn stalker carried out ‘cruel and vindictive campaign’
- Drinkers left badly injured after mass brawl outside city centre pub
Price, of Hillside Terrace, Deri, pleaded guilty to affray.
He had previous convictions for obstructing a constable and criminal damage.
Ed Mitchard, mitigating, said of Price: “He drank too much at this New Year’s Eve party.
“The defendant is deeply ashamed about what he did.
“It was completely out of character.”
His lawyer added his client at brought shame on his family which had a well-established business in the small village.
Mr Mitchard told how the defendant had made efforts to apologise to his victims the next day.
Judge Michael Fitton QC told Price: “Your behaviour that night was the behaviour of a drunken lout and that’s not you.
“You overreacted to something that was said.”
He added how the lengthy delay in the case coming to court would have played on the defendant’s mind.
Price replied: “It ruined my Christmas.”
He was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 125 hours of unpaid work.
Price has to pay each of his four victims £125 each and £500 towards the prosecution costs.