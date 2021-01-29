AN EARLY pay rise for all NHS workers would improve morale among "exhausted" health staff who have been under "immense" pressure during the coronavirus pandemic, says a trade union.

Unison has called on the UK chancellor, Rishi Sunak, to fund an early pay rise of at least £2,000 – the equivalent, the union argues, of around £1 extra per hour for all NHS workers in Wales.

“The pressure on staff is immense and is not likely to ease any time soon," Unison Wales lead officer Paul Summers said. "They’re exhausted and need reassurance their work is valued.

“The government should pay more than lip service to their efforts and demonstrate appreciation in a practical way by delivering a pay rise."

NHS pay is a devolved matter, but Unison is campaigning for Mr Sunak to give extra money to Wales to cover the pay rise.

The Treasury, however, said this should be a matter for the Welsh Government, which had already received an extra £5.2 billion to deal with coronavirus.

The Welsh Government, in turn, said it "fully recognises" pressures on health service workers and is working with unions to "ensure the best possible pay and conditions package for all NHS staff" this spring.

As well as boosting morale, Mr Summers said a pay rise would also help with recruitment into the NHS and "prevent an exodus of disillusioned workers".

Unison surveys of NHS workers found nine-out-of-ten (91 per cent) believed a pay rise would boost their morale, and even more (95 per cent) said it would make a "meaningful difference" to their lives.

Among those surveyed was pharmacy technician Lucy, who said: “£2,000 would be a boost financially and to my morale. While it was great having the applause, it hasn’t been great time for NHS staff, wherever they are based, and a £2,000 pay rise would show that we are all appreciated."

Another health service worker, Michelle, said: "My family work for the NHS and always have. We’ve always been proud workers.

"However, we are struggling with costs having the kids at home. They’re hungry, always raiding the fridge and we’re using a lot more electricity. My heating costs are through the roof. I’m trying to keep costs down by wrapping up the kids in hoodies and jumpers."

The union is asking NHS staff and members of the public to support its campaign by signing an open letter to Mr Sunak, urging him to fund the pay rise in the UK government's next Budget.

The Argus put Unison's comments and campaign to the Treasury. In response, a spokesman said: "We have provided the Welsh Government with an additional £5.2 billion in funding to help them deal with challenges arising from the pandemic this year’’

"At the Spending Review (in 2020) the Chancellor announced that we will continue to provided pay rises for over 1 million NHS workers in England.

"As NHS pay is devolved to the Welsh Government, it is for them to decide how best to spend money they receive from the UK government."

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “The commitment and tireless hard work from our NHS staff has been truly remarkable. We fully recognise the pressures they are experiencing.

"The current multi-year pay deal is set to end in March and we are working with our NHS union and employer partners to ensure the best possible pay and conditions package for all NHS staff through the independent public pay review process.”