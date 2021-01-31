THESE youngsters look like they are having fun on their homemade go-karts.
This picture was shared on our We Grew Up in Newport Facebook group by member Tutti Oi who didn't know much about it.
He thought it was taken in Ringland, Newport, at some point during the 1970s.
It looks like an organised event judging by the clergyman on the left with a megaphone - was he starting the race?
And a policeman is standing at the back watching the proceedings.
The youngsters, well most of them, look like they are enjoying it all.
Are you in this picture or do you remember what the occasion was? If so, send your memories to jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk.