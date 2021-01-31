RESIDENTS on Ton Road in Cwmbran have said they feel “left behind” by a lack of investment in their road over the past three decades.

The road has become a hotspot for potholes, while sewerage also spilled out onto the street in the recent period of heavy rain.

“We feel left behind,” said one of the residents, Lee Kershaw. “There’s a lot of frustration. The street is in a diabolical state. It’s really like living in a rundown area.

“I’ve been told [by other residents] it’s getting on for 30 years since it was resurfaced last.

“They are lethal when you are on your bike. Someone was out there and was thrown from their bike and ended up in hospital.

“It really does look like a minefield.

“To make matters worse, across the road the sewerage was gushing out the manhole cover as the water was coming down the hill at such a speed.

“If you have got raw sewerage on the street and you’ve got people walking their children to school and people walking their dogs, there’s a real environmental issue.”

Residents have also raised concerns over drivers using the road – which is an access road – as a shortcut to avoid traffic and traffic calming measures on Two Locks Road.

“We are an access only road, but people use it as a shortcut,” said Mr Kershaw.

“Everyone just ignores the signs.”

A council spokesman said: “Ton Road is on a list of streets that the council considers would benefit from resurfacing, but unfortunately it has to be balanced and considered along with many other streets in a similar or worse condition throughout the borough.

“Highway assessments for streets to be included into the council’s 2021/2022 resurfacing programme are likely to commence towards the end of February, and this process will take a number of months due to the safe working practises Torfaen have introduced. The results will then generate a list in priority order. Until that time it is not possible to say if or when Ton Road will ultimately be resurfaced.”

The council will continue to monitor the state of the road while the assessment is completed, it said.

When asked about residents’ concerns on traffic calming measures, the council spokesman said: “Based on the current collision/casualty record no additional road safety measures can be justified or supported at this site at the current time.”

Residents have also complained about antisocial behaviour and a series of fires started in the area around Sandybrook Park.

“Seven days on the trot, someone was setting fire to aerosols and bins in the park,” said Mr Kershaw.

“South Wales Fire and Rescue Service is aware of a series of suspected deliberate bin fires within the Cwmbran area between January 7 and 17,” said a fire service spokesman.

“The Service’s Fire Crime Team are working tirelessly with our partners to drive down the number of arson related anti-social behaviour within our communities.

“Deliberate fires are extremely dangerous and can spread extremely quickly putting lives in danger, causing significant damage to property and the environment including causing harm to wildlife. Diverting our resources to deal with these deliberate fires will draw fundamental and valuable resources away from our communities, placing unnecessary risk on lives.

“We would urge anyone who has information on suspected deliberate fires, or who sees anything suspicious to contact 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“If you see a fire, or anyone starting a fire, please call 999 immediately.”