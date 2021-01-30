ALDI and Lidl have released a range of new products available for bargain prices in the middle aisles of their stores from Sunday.
Here is a rounded-up of some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.
LIDL
In the middle of Lidl this week the supermarket chain has been hit by Six Nations fever and is focusing on the annual tournament with a range of rugby-inspired products available at bargain prices.
These include:
Wear your nation's colours with pride, this authentic Originals Men’s or Ladies’ England Rugby Shirt is available in Lidl for £12.99.
Stay warm as you watch Scotland's opener against England in this authentic Originals Scotland Rugby Hoodie. Available for £14.99.
With 100% cotton shirt with heavyweight, durable twill cotton collar and placket this authentic Originals Men’s or Ladies’ Wales Rugby Shirt is available for £12.99.
Find more deals at Lidl.co.uk.
Aldi
With more time to complete the odd jobs around the house during lockdown Aldi have you covered, the supermarket is focused on DIY products this week.
These include:
This sturdy Abru Loft Ladder neatly stores into your roof ready for when you need it. Avalaible online for £52.99.
This supercharged Powerbank by Reka works just as hard as you do, available in Aldi for £29.99.
Tear through concrete, tiles and masonry with this powerful, 1700W heavy duty Ferrex Jack Hammer. Available at Aldi for £99.99.
Find out more at Aldi.co.uk.