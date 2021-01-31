A NEWPORT hospital porter has been named a real Covid hero after his daughter nominated him to win a hamper from Dragon Taxis.

Jim Drewett, 54, of Malpas, said: "My daughter Kate Kempson secretly nominated me because of my work in the NHS and also my fundraising outside of work.

"I was humbled and surprised that she thought of me and delighted when I was told I had won."

The hamper give-away was organised by Newport's Dragon taxis just before Christmas and publicised in the South Wales Argus.

More than 20 people from across the region were nominated by friends and family and the Dragon Taxis' team had the difficult task of choosing their winner.

Mr Drewett said: "I've raised money for local causes such as the foodbank. I walked the equivalent of Land's End to John O'Groats for the Alzheimer's Society raising £1,500. I walked a million steps in a month for Guide Dogs and raised just £1,000 and last year I helped raise £1,500 for a homeless shelter in Bradford."

He said: "My wife Paula is a great support. I wouldn't be able to do all my challenges with out her. She's always keeping my spirits up when I flag - and my dog Ollie is a great companion on my walks."

Mr Drewett, who works as a porter at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, has recovered from Covid-19.

He said: "With working in the NHS and having had Covid-19 myself, I know what people are going through. I'm just thankful I didn't have any underlying conditions."

During the past year with the various lockdowns and firebreaks, Mr Drewett said he has really missed going to see Newport County AFC playing as well as not seeing his family as much as he would usually do.

And he urged anyone who was struggling for whatever reason during the pandemic to try to talk to someone.

Jim Drewett

"When we went into lockdown last March I gave my number to all our neighbours and said if they needed anything such as shopping or a chat then to call me."

Dragon Taxis Newport, part of the Veezu Group, presented Mr Drewett with a £100 hamper of goodies from local suppliers Beth’s Bakes and Cabin Cwtch.

Dragon Taxis has supported Newport throughout the pandemic – offering a click and collect service for customers, as well as distributing food to families in need and helping deliver complimentary takeaway deliveries to the Royal Gwent Hospital’s NHS staff. It has also been taking people, free of charge, to vaccination appointments.

Royal Gwent Hospital porter Jim Drewett, from Malpas, Newport, with his dog Ollie

Jack Price, Dragon Taxis regional director, said: “Dragon Taxis is at the heart of the local community and we were keen to give something back, when there is understandably so much negative news at the moment.

“So many people have gone above and beyond for others throughout the pandemic or have experienced an even more challenging lockdown than most. Driver Partners often hear about heroes like these, when talking to passengers, and it was something we were really keen to mark. We also support local suppliers wherever we can, so this was a natural arrangement.”